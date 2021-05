Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 09:53 Hits: 5

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the return of "Russophobia," as the country marked the 76th anniversary of victory in World War II.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/victory-day-putin-says-russia-will-firmly-defend-interests/a-57474684?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf