Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 10:56 Hits: 12

In scenes akin to New Year's Eve celebrations, impromptu street fiestas erupted across Spain as a six-month state of emergency, imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, ended.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-celebrates-end-of-covid-lockdown-with-street-parties/a-57474940?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf