Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021

Although the contract with AstraZeneca is set to expire in June, the bloc isn't planning on placing any new orders, an official said. The remarks come after the EU launched legal proceedings over vaccine delivery delays.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-eu-hasn-t-placed-any-new-astrazeneca-orders/a-57474956?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf