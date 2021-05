Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 13:47 Hits: 10

With a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was "best served when we work together.''

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-boris-johnson-calls-for-talks-after-scottish-nationalist-victory/a-57475794?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf