Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 19:06 Hits: 5

Pro-independence parties won a majority in Scotland's parliament on Saturday, paving the way to a high-stakes political, legal and constitutional battle with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the future of the United Kingdom.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210508-scotland-s-sturgeon-vows-to-pursue-independence-from-uk-amid-early-regional-election-returns