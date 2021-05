Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 19:14 Hits: 8

The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since March 29 on Sunday in a sign that the third wave of the coronavirus is easing, health ministry data showed.

