Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 19:13 Hits: 9

ALGIERS (Reuters) - The Algerian government on Sunday announced restrictions on the weekly protests that have continued since toppling the country's veteran president two years ago, a move seen by critics as part of official attempts to ban demonstrations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/10/algeria-to-impose-restrictions-on-street-protests