Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 23:18 Hits: 8

South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-picks-up-first-cases-of-covid-19-variant-from-india-14772034