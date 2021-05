Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 11:28 Hits: 13

Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has been caught offering investors access to the Kremlin in exchange for personal gain, according to a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/british-royal-offers-to-sell-access-to-putin-report-14774922