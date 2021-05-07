WHO Validates Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 17:31 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, after verifying that it meets all the required safety, efficacy, and security criteria.

"The assessment is performed by the product evaluation group, composed by regulatory experts from around the world and a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), in charge of performing the risk-benefit assessment for an independent recommendation on whether a vaccine can be listed for emergency use and, if so, under which conditions," the WHO explained.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) reviewed the scientific information submitted by Sinopharm and recommended to the WHO to proceed with its vaccine in order to have a new tool to curb the pandemic.

This approval will allow the COVAX platform for fair access to vaccines to enter into negotiations with Sinopharm to purchase its vaccines and distribute them to countries that do not have access to them.

"The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for COVAX Facility vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines," the WHO recalled.

The SAGE experts indicated that the Sinopharm vaccine has an efficacy of 79 percent and is recommended for people between 18 and 60 years old.

So far, the WHO has also licensed the emergency use of the vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson.

