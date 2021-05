Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 13:30 Hits: 9

PARIS: The European Union has not yet made any new orders for AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June when their contract ends, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday (May 9). Breton also said he expected that the costs of the EU's recent order for more doses of Pfizer ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-has-not-yet-ordered-more-astrazeneca-vaccines-internal-market-14775438