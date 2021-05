Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 17:20 Hits: 11

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (May 9) expressed concern over the violence in Jerusalem, where hundreds were wounded as protesters clashed with Israeli security forces. The ministry also urged all sides to "exercise restraint". “Singapore is deeply concerned by the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/mfa-violence-jerusalem-protests-israel-palestine-mosque-14775744