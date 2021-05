Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:06 Hits: 5

In the UK and the US, white people are being vaccinated more quickly than others. It might well be the same in Germany ― but statistics based on ethnicity are not collected here. Is it time to close the data gap?

