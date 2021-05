Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 08:23 Hits: 5

Staunch conservative Friedrich Merz has lost many power struggles within the Christian Democratic Union. Now he's throwing his weight behind struggling chancellor candidate Armin Laschet — to get what in return?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-elections-merkel-nemesis-friedrich-merz-joins-team-laschet/a-57361106?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf