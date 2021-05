Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 13:01 Hits: 6

Arlene Foster's resignation as first minister points to political chaos in Northern Ireland. Its future looks uncertain, with calls for Irish unity growing. But would a United Ireland make sense economically?

