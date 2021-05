Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 15:42 Hits: 10

Four Palestinian families are facing eviction by Jewish settler organizations in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheik Jarrah. The impending expulsion has sparked protests and renewed clashes in Israel.

