Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 18:31 Hits: 10

Heads of the bloc's 27 member states hope to reduce social and economic inequalities that have widened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-leaders-adopt-porto-declaration-on-social-rights-employment/a-57470837?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf