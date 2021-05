Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 14:56 Hits: 4

France has ordered a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from seven additional countries in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, a government source told AFP on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210507-covid-19-france-mandates-10-day-quarantine-for-arrivals-from-seven-more-countries