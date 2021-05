Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 05:28 Hits: 5

Israel braced for more protests Saturday after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound wounded more than 200 people and as the US, EU and regional powers urged calm after days of escalating violence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210508-scores-injured-as-israeli-police-palestinians-clash-at-jerusalem-s-al-aqsa-mosque