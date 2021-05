Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 16:56 Hits: 9

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese officials held talks with a new U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa on Saturday aimed at resolving a dispute over Ethiopia's giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile. Read full story

