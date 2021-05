Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 16:57 Hits: 8

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries, Britain and Israel as early as mid-May in a bid to revive the tourism industry, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/09/italy-plans-to-lift-quarantine-restrictions-for-some-travellers-from-mid-may