Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 17:34 Hits: 8

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland removed Italy and Austria from its list of countries where arrivals are subject to mandatory hotel quarantine but kept the measures in place for three other European Union member states despite misgivings from the EU executive. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/09/ireland-removes-italy-austria-from-hotel-quarantine-list