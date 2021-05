Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 16:24 Hits: 4

Germany's CureVac is on track to file for European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as this month because high infection rates among trial participants are bringing a read-out on efficacy within closer reach.

