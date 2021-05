Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 22:18 Hits: 4

With COVID-19 vaccine demand declining in the United States, some Canadians facing third-wave lockdowns are flying south to get inoculated, perhaps months earlier than they would be able to at home.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vaccine-tourism-canadians-fly-south-for-covid-19-shot-as-us-14751778