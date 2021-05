Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 22:33 Hits: 4

Guatemala on Wednesday (May 5) took delivery of its first consignment of Russian Sputnik V vaccines, with 50,000 doses arriving despite Guatemalan concerns Russia could cancel the deal after the confidential vaccine contract was leaked.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/guatemala-receives-first-batch-of-sputnik-v-vaccines-14751728