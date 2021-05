Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 22:36 Hits: 4

The World Trade Organization chief called on Wednesday (May 5) for international agreement on how to ensure more equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, amid an ongoing standoff over a proposed patent waiver for the jabs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wto-calls-for-agreement-for-fair-access-to-covid-19-jabs-14751164