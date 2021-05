Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 23:00 Hits: 4

Peru's president Francisco Sagasti announced on Wednesday a fresh deal with Pfizer/BioNTech to purchase an additional 12 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/peru-inks-deal-to-purchase-12-million-additional-doses-of-pfizer-vaccine-14751192