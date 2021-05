Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 12:51 Hits: 4

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who have received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and requested more detailed data on the cases from the company.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-astrazeneca-vaccine-nerve-disorder-guillain-barre-14763778