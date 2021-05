Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 18:13 Hits: 3

Indigenous people in Colombia on Friday knocked down a statue of Spanish conquistador Gonzalo Jimenez de Quesada, who founded the capital Bogota, as protests against the government continued.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/indigenous-colombians-topple-conquistador-statue-in-capital-14765584