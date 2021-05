Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 13:51 Hits: 4

By trafficking in images of death, suffering, and private acts of mourning, Western media coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India has broken one of the first rules of journalism. And while a Western double standard is nothing new, applying it repeatedly does not make it more acceptable.

