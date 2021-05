Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 11:39 Hits: 2

The European Union has cemented its support for the German-US vaccine technology by placing a massive order.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-eu-seals-new-biontech-pfizer-vaccine-deal/a-57469709?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf