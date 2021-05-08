Violence against Peru’s indigenous communities surges as drug traffickers move in

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 09:56 Hits: 2

Nine indigenous leaders in Peru’s central Amazon have been murdered in the past year and many more have received death threats as their ancestral land is seized by drug traffickers. Covid-19 restrictions have made the remote region even more vulnerable as governmental efforts to protect the land have been hindered. In the face of mounting pressure, authorities have recently taken action, but our Observers say that more needs to be done.

