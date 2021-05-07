The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marjorie Taylor Greene fires up Florida crowd with 'Big Lie' that Trump is still president

Controversial QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pushed the "Big Lie" that Trump won the 2020 election during a Friday evening rally at a Florida retirement community with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

"God bless you guys," Greene said.

"Alright, I just got to check something, I just want to make sure I'm the right place," she said. "Tell me, who is your president?"

"Trump!" the crowd roared in response as Greene pumped a fist in the air.

"That's my president, too," she told them. "I just want to be sure I'm with friends and family, not with antifa or BLM or Democrat (sic) socialists."

"Did anyone in hear vote for Joe Biden? Do you guys really think he won?" she ask as the crowd shouting "no" despite the fact Joe Biden did, in fact, win.

Watch:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/marjorie-taylor-greene-video/

