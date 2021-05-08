The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unicef, Libya Agree To Extend Cooperation on Water Sanitation

On Thursday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it signed an agreement with the Libyan Ministry of Water Resources to extend its collaboration in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) project.

Hailing its cooperation with the Libyan ministry as "outstanding," the UN agency said in a statement that its support for the North African country also includes emergency assistance for COVID-19 response.

The UNICEF, said the statement, will play a part in Libya's efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals, especially ensuring its ability to access clean and safe water by 2030.

During the past ten years, the Libyans have been plagued by political and economic woes caused by civil war. Many parts of the country lack basic infrastructure to provide safe water to the citizens. 

