Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 08:19 Hits: 5

Colonial Pipeline supplies millions of barrels of fuel to the eastern and southern US each day.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/major-us-pipeline-shuts-fuel-lines-after-cyberattack/a-57469025?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf