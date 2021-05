Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 06:27 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: A consultant paediatrician and neonatologist has come forward to say that it is not him on a viral audio clip claiming potential high rates of Covid-19 infections after Hari Raya. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/08/paediatrician-strongly-denies-his-voice-is-on-viral-audio-clip-warning-of-surge-in-covid-19-cases