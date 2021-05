Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 06:54 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional component parties in Negri Sembilan appear to be at odds after Seremban Umno Youth chief Zool Amali Hussein declared on Friday (May 7) that his wing was cutting ties with MCA in the state. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/08/strife-brewing-in-negri-barisan