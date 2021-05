Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 00:35 Hits: 5

SAN FRANCISCO: The arraignment of a man who allegedly stabbed two older women without warning at a San Francisco bus stop was postponed on Friday (May 7) after he refused to leave his jail cell and appear in court. Patrick Thompson's arraignment on charges of attempted murder, assault with a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/man-charged-in-stabbings-of-2-asian-women-a-no-show-in-court-14766806