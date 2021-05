Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 00:28 Hits: 3

Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League final, despite a 3-2 defeat against semifinal rivals Roma. Meanwhile, Spanish team Villareal edged past London side Arsenal to claim their finalists' spot.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/manchester-united-to-meet-villareal-in-europa-league-final/a-57455408?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf