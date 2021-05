Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:06 Hits: 4

As droughts worsen across Africa, troubling times lie ahead for many countries. But while Madagascar struggles to tackle a hunger crisis, Zimbabwe hopes its new sustainable strategy means it has left the worst behind.

