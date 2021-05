Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 16:14 Hits: 4

While many hope the easing of patents will make vaccines more accessible, South African virologist Wolfgang Preiser warns much of the developing world still lacks the means to produce vaccines on the required scale.

