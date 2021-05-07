The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'There isn’t a single stretcher left' in Iran as 'apocalyptic' wave of Covid-19 hits

'There isn’t a single stretcher left' in Iran as 'apocalyptic' wave of Covid-19 hits Iranians are facing a fourth wave of Covid-19 and it is shaping up to be the worst since the start of the pandemic. According to official figures, there are no beds left in life support units anywhere in Iran. And there are no beds available in any units of the 100 hospitals in Tehran, the capital. With no hope of rapid, widespread vaccination any time soon, healthcare workers are at crisis point.

