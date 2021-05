Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 16:24 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday thanked Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil producers for supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country in its battle with the COVID-19 crisis. Read full story

