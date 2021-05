Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 07:36 Hits: 3

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the release on Friday (May 7) of four Hong Kong activists who were jailed for taking part in a vigil for victims of Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-us-calls-release-tiananmen-vigil-activists-joshua-wong-14762340