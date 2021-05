Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 03:06 Hits: 5

Colombia’s government on Thursday invited protest leaders to a dialogue in an attempt to calm tensions following more than a week of deadly demonstrations against President Ivan Duque.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210507-colombian-govt-invites-protest-leaders-to-talks-as-mass-demonstrations-continue