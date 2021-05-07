The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Glory of arms and art’: Napoleonic plunder and the birth of national museums

‘Glory of arms and art’: Napoleonic plunder and the birth of national museums Napoléon’s military conquests fuelled a vast and unprecedented migration of artworks aimed at establishing a “universal museum” in Paris, the self-proclaimed capital of knowledge and the arts. The rise and fall of the Napoleonic Louvre fundamentally altered the way Europeans perceived art and heritage, inspiring a race to create national museums and presaging the colonial plunder of the rest of the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210507-glory-of-arms-and-art-napoleonic-plunder-and-the-birth-of-national-museums

