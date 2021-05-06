Christian outlet reporter gets outraged because Biden didn't include the word 'God' in statement

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 19:24 Hits: 5

David Brody, a political analyst for Pat Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), is getting criticized for attacking President Joe Biden's National Day of Prayer Proclamation. Brody, a Trump acolyte, slammed the proclamation because it doesn't include the word "God."

President Biden's proclamation clearly was written to be as inclusive as possible, something he has strived to achieve with nearly everything he does.

"Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance," Biden a devout Catholic, says in the document. "Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed."

He goes on to talk about the First Amendment protecting "the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray."

But that wasn't good enough for Brody, a far right-wing Christian, who appeared to believe that the proclamation should honor only Christians.

Joe Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation has been released and it doesn’t even mention God once! How do you… https://t.co/Qs9j0sHVx1 1620263863.0

Former Trump personal attorney Jenna Ellis chimed in, replying to Brody with this slur:









— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) Who is he praying to?? The BLM gods?— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 6, 2021

On social media Brody was blasted.







— Dr. James G. Gilmore (@jamesggilmore) Why, it's almost as if America is a nation in which there are some people who believe in God and others who don't, and he wants his language to be inclusive of everyone rather than exclusive to theists.— Dr. James G. Gilmore (@jamesggilmore) May 6, 2021







Joe respects everyone's religious beliefs, not just yours.

You should give him and everyone else the same amount of respect.

— John Birchman ???? ⬅️6️⃣➡️ (@johnbirchman) Which god of the over 4200 religions?Joe respects everyone's religious beliefs, not just yours.You should give him and everyone else the same amount of respect. pic.twitter.com/hMDYuxCUpB — John Birchman ???? ⬅️6️⃣➡️ (@johnbirchman) May 6, 2021







— Middle Molly: Fully vaccinated plus SIX weeks! (@MiddleMolly) I see that "the divine" is mentioned. Why is that not good enough for you? Do you believe in divinity?— Middle Molly: Fully vaccinated plus SIX weeks! (@MiddleMolly) May 6, 2021







— hondo64ou (@hondo64ou1) Because not everyone in this country is from the same religion, genius.— hondo64ou (@hondo64ou1) May 6, 2021







— ArabSnowflake (@AnisahMichael) It's "National Day of Prayer" not "National God Day". Not everyone prays the same way.— ArabSnowflake (@AnisahMichael) May 6, 2021





Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/biden-god-statement/