Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 08:08 Hits: 4

Apple's latest software update is good news for user data privacy. But the far-reaching repercussions raise questions about how much sway one company should have.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/does-apple-s-new-data-policy-prove-it-has-too-much-power/a-57375606?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf