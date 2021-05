Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 17:25 Hits: 5

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt and Turkey on Thursday held talks on the conflict in Libya, where they back competing factions, on Syria and the security situation in the eastern Mediterranean, in a push to rebuild their fractured relations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/07/egypt-and-turkey-seek-to-overhaul-tense-ties-with-frank-talks-on-libya