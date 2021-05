Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:12 Hits: 5

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco recalled its ambassador to Berlin for consultations on Thursday in protest at what it described as Germany's "destructive attitude" towards Rabat's position on the Western Sahara issue. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/07/morocco-recalls-its-ambassador-to-berlin-over-western-sahara